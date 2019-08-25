|
JAMES "WAYNE" POUNDS
June 24, 1926 - August 17, 2019
Wayne was a native of Spur, Texas. When Wayne was only 4 years old, his mother died due to complications in childbirth. He and his 5 sisters went to live with their maternal grandmother, who then moved them to Gilroy, California. As with many dust bowl families of that era, it took them 3 years to get there. They stayed with their grandmother until she died in a house fire when Wayne was 9 years old. He and his sisters were then put into foster care. Wayne was placed in various foster homes, including a stint in Boy's Town, until he ran away at the age of 14, hopped a train to Arizona, and landed a job on a dairy farm. From that time forward, Wayne was self-sufficient, hardworking, and strong.
Wayne met Hazel Hall, the love of his life, when Hazel and her friend were in a car accident on the corner of Union Ave and Panama Ln. Wayne offered them a ride to the Rainbow Gardens Dance Hall on Union Ave, then went home, changed, shaved, and returned to ask Hazel to dance. They were married for 57 years and had three sons, Alan, Steven, and Scott. Wayne was a hay hauler and truck driver, and he and Hazel worked hard raising their family. They played hard too, being involved in bowling leagues for more than 20 years and playing poker every Friday night with the same group for more than 25 years. And during race season, you could always find Wayne at the Bakersfield Speedway watching Scott-and later on, his grandson Brad-race.
Hazel passed away in 2004 after a brief battle with cancer. Wayne found love a second time in their dear friend and poker buddy Ocell Sims. They were married from 3/2006 to 12/2008, until Ocell passed suddenly. Wayne then found loving companionship in Katy Maltone, who is now the last surviving member of their longtime poker group. Wayne and Katy bonded and looked after each other up until Wayne passed away in his sleep at the age of 93 in the home that he had lived in for the past 63 years.
Wayne is predeceased by his parents, James Davis and Ola Bea Pounds; his sisters, Lucille Gillespi, Benna Haworth, Amelia Way, Kathryn Williams, and Billie Jean Bolton; his wife, Hazel Pounds; and his second wife, Ocell Sims Pounds. Wayne is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Kennie, Steven, and Scott and Tracy; grandchildren, Jimmy Pounds, Michael Pounds, Brenda Robbins, Alan Pounds Jr, Libby Michaud, Rachel Pabon, Jason Roberson, Jason Crafton, Sunny Dickson, Brad Pounds, Kyle Pounds, Krista Pounds, and Amylia Ryan; 26 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend and companion, Katy Maltone.
Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Southwest on Saturday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m.