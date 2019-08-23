|
JAMES V. HOLLADAY
October 27, 1924 - August 17, 2019
On August 17, 2019 James V. Holladay, a husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 94.
Jim was born in Baton Rouge Louisiana on October 27, 1924 to Samuel Meredith Holladay and Thelma Ventress Holladay. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and trained to be a fighter pilot, flying P-40's. After the war, he completed his education at Louisiana State University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
He met his future wife, Joan Peacock, on a blind date and later married her in Bakersfield on August 27, 1949. He began working for Richfield Oil Company that same year and worked for Richfield / ARCO for his entire career. He retired as vice president of pipeline operations.
He was a fan of the Dodgers and always tried to watch them. He loved boats and for many years kept a boat in Ventura. He had a passion for airplanes and, with Joan, flew all over the country in his own plane. He is survived by his wife, three children, Jim, Frank and Ellen and 7 grandchildren.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019