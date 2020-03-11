|
Jim passed away peacefully with family and friends by his side in Bakersfield, CA. on February 26, 2020 at the age of 76.
Jim will be missed by all but especially by his children, grandchildren and great grandchild.
Jim was born in Sanger, CA. on February 1, 1944 to Emmett Richard Vermillion and Lorraine Pence. Jim was raised in Sanger and graduated from Sanger High in 1961. He was drafted into the Army in 1966 and served his country until his return in 1968.
In 1976 Jim started a family and had three children. In 1984 Jim moved his family to Bakersfield, CA. and remained there for most of the rest of his life. Jim retired from his career as a telcom technician in 2004 after 35 years of service.
Jim spent his retirement years pursuing his passion of Harleys's and hot rods and hanging with friends and family.
Jim will be put to rest on Friday, March 13 at 9:15 a.m. at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.
