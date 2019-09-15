|
JAMES WILLIAM MAPLES
October 25, 1939 - September 10, 2019
"Football is like life... it requires perseverance, self-denial, hard work, sacrifice, dedication and respect for authority."
- Vince Lombardi James was born in Fortworth, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis Maples, father Will A. Maples, mother Zelma Cheatham, father and mother-in-law Earl and Alleen Remington, sister Biddie Barnes, and brother-in-law Earl Remington.
James was 3 years old when he watched his father Will A. Maples board the plane to fight in WWII. He was killed in action a hero in 1945. He moved in with his grandparents in a small Texas town, where is grandfather was a blacksmith. He went to work and helped, but also listened to the Yankee games on the radio.
James moved to CA in the late 40's and graduated from East Bakersfield High School. Jim as many know him, was a star football player, senior class president, and Bobby Blade. When USC coaches came to watch him play as a senior, he scored 6 touchdowns and the rest was history.
Jim received a scholarship to USC and holds a record there that will never be broken. He played 58 minutes in a game, only coming off of the field for a total of 2 minutes. After his freshman year Jim started dating Phyllis Remington, and in 1960 they were married. They were married for 50 wonderful years. They lived on campus and Phyllis worked in the library while Jim played football and attended classes. During his senior year at USC James William Jr. (Jimmy) was born. After graduation they moved back to Bakersfield and in 1963 Randall Stuart was born and they became the focus of their lives.
After graduation and returning home, Jim started working for Karpe Real Estate, he was then hired as an appraiser with Kern County; working 32 years in the department. In 1982 he was elected as Kern County Assessor and later became the first Assessor/Recorder absorbing that role and served in this position for 20 years before retiring.
As far as his role as a father, Jim was impeccable. He coached his boys in NOR baseball, Jack Frost football and never, ever missed an athletic event that they were in. Jimmy, Randy and so many others learned what being a leader was all about from their Dad. He was, like his father, and like his boys, a leader amongst men.
In the late 80's he became the best grandpa ever. His 3 granddaughters became the light of his life. Family was the most important part of the lives of Jim and Phyllis Maples. Whether it was a trip to Pismo, Disneyland, Hawaii or Tahoe the whole family was included. Our favorite family times were spent at San Juan Capistrano. Jim would rent a place for a month and the entire family would come and sleep wherever was available.
James William Maples was a leader amongst men. He led as an athlete, coach, dad, grandparent and boss. He was beloved by all and will be missed every day. His compassion, kindness, and love of family will live on forever. RIP Dad.
One Last Note - our Dad had a special angel that was beyond amazing, Elizabeth Wishba, our cousin. She was Dad's go to girl, who he always looked forward to seeing.
Jim is survived by his sons; Jim Maples (Michelle), Randy Maples (Susan), sisters-in-law Louise Remington, Pam Hammond (Bob), brother-in-law Calvin Remington (Penny), granddaughters Brianna Matthews (LeAndre), Magan Chicca (Chris), Savannah Maples, Zak Geissel (Elisa), Josh Geissel (Laura), Kenny Mark Geissel (Bridget), 10 greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Our Dad was our hero and will be missed beyond words.
Viewing will be held at 1:00pm and services at 2:00pm Friday, September 20th, 2019 at Greenlawn Northeast.