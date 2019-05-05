|
JAN GARONE
July 24, 1946 - May 1, 2019
Jan Garone passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Jan was born Janis Arleen Nettles in Bakersfield, CA on July 24, 1946 to Owassa (Sparks) and Jack Nettles. She graduated with the Bakersfield High School Class of 1964, and married the love of her life, John Garone affectionately known as "Donk", on August 28, 1965. Truly soul mates, their loving partnership of 53 years demonstrated a deep love for all to see and their true dedication to each other was genuine and admired by all of her friends and family.
An extraordinary woman with an extraordinary spirit, Jan was beloved and respected. Her life was filled with love, laughter, a wicked sense of humor, and great music. Good luck keeping Jan off the dance floor should "Proud Mary" or "Mustang Sally" start playing, where you'd probably find her wearing her white starched shirt, capri pants and silver Tory Burch loafers. Always so thoughtful and generous, Jan never missed a holiday or special event, favoring tradition over originality. Not an Easter went by without the annual swimsuit for her children and grand kids.
She was a goal-setter who was relentless and tireless in all her work volunteering and serving the community. A couple of her many contributions include serving as President of the Junior League of Bakersfield and sitting on the Kern County Grand Jury. Salesperson of the Year in 2000, Jan worked with her husband in the real estate business, helping put her children through college.
Fortunately, her love for her family and cat, the "Monk", trumped her love for Marlboro reds, but Jan did enjoy her "cigs". Jan is survived by her husband John; son and daughter-in-law John and Cheryl Garone; daughter and son-in-law Gina and Christian Holenstein; grandchildren Joe and Lucy Holenstein, and Luca and Mia Garone.
Jan's family wants to extend its love and thanks to Magdelana Ordonez for her loving kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jan's name can be made to CASA of Kern County, 1717 Columbus Street, Bakersfield, CA 93305; or the Bakersfield SPCA, 3000 Gibson Street, Bakersfield, CA 93308.
Services will be held at St Francis of Assissi Parish, 900 H St., Wednesday, May 8, 11am.