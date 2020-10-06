Jan Phillips

JAN ANEL PHILLIPS

March 14, 1964 - September 7, 2020

A Memorial Service will be held on October 7, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., at the West Side District Cemetery for Jan Anel Phillips. Jan was born on March 14, 1964, in Taft, California and passed away on September 7, 2020, in Bakersfield, California.

Jan was a proud business owner of her own bread route and she was well respected by her colleagues and friends. She loved animals, cooking and her true crime shows. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and being a Gramma. Jan would do anything for her children and would drop whatever she was doing and be there for us in a heartbeat. She was always the life of the party. She loved to dance and sing to Stevie Nicks when she would karaoke.

Our mom always fought until the end. She was very close with God. She was a loving mother and gramma who loved with all her heart. She will be dearly missed by all that ever had a chance to meet her.

Jan was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Nicholson. Her survivors include her parents, William and Susan Nicholson; her children, Anthony, Aricca, and Ambrea Phillips; grandchildren, Aayda Lanae, Avani Anel and Amelia Elise; sister-in-law, Disa McBride and brother-in-law, Billy McBride; and nieces, Vanessa McBride and Breanna McBride.

To sign an online registry please visit: www.greenlawnm-c.comph Greenlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.