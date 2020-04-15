(ELEANOR) JANEEN PACE EZELL September 3, 1941 - April 4, 2020 Janeen Ezell was born to Roy and Rebecca Pace on September 3, 1941 in El Paso, Texas. Janeen was the middle child of the family, sister to her Larry, and Betty Sue Pace Greene. Her family spent most of her younger years in Wasco, California. Janeen graduated Wasco High School in 1959 and entered Beauty School in Bakersfield where she met Shirley Ezell. Shirley knew her brother just had met this Wasco beauty queen! Billy Ezell met Janeen at his own home and on August 26, 1960, Billy and Janeen married in Bakersfield. For 59 years, Janeen was in love with her devoted husband Billy. God gave Janeen and Billy a daughter, Erin Lynn, and then a son, Brian Wayne. What was a joyous time in their lives, as parents of two young children, also became a time of great anxiety for Janeen. Her fear of death separating her from her children drove her to search for God and in doing so she discovered a loving Heavenly Father that loved her unconditionally and had given her the promise eternal life (John 3:16). In 1966, Mom gave her life to Jesus Christ, and with her commitment. a deep desire to know God fully through His word. In 1967, Janeen began attending Bible Study Fellowship and was quickly chosen by Miss A. Weatherall Johnson personally to become the new BSF teaching leader for the Bakersfield Day Class. Janeen served as a Teaching Leader for over 20 years, and then became an Area Advisor for the Southern California Region. Janeen's teaching of God's word had a life-changing impact on thousands of women and men. As many heroes of the Bible, Janeen's life had great triumphs and great pain. In the last twenty years, Janeen has struggled with multiple medical conditions. Billy and Janeen moved to San Simeon in 2001 upon Billy's retirement from Baker Hughes Chemicals. Janeen is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved sister, family members and dear friends. She is survived by her amazing husband, Billy, who has devoted all his time and energy to her care over the last 20 years. Also by her daughter Erin and her husband Bret Rogers, their children: Rebekah, Lora Kate, Jacob Rogers and his wife Joi; by her son Brian Ezell and his wife Cherilee and their children: Brice and Lindsay Ezell, Kathleen Ezell and Carson Ezell. The family is most grateful to Central Coast Hospice Care for their assistance and to the First Baptist Church of Cambria for their care, prayers and support. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to these two organizations. A celebration of life service will be held in Bakersfield, in the coming months, once travel restrictions are lifted.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 15, 2020.