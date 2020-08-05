1/
Janice Arlene Maxwell
JANICE ARLENE MAXWELL (LUDY)
October 3, 1946 - July 11,2020

Our beloved wife, mother, sister and aunt passed away in Montana on July 11, 2020 with her family by her side.

Janice grew up in Delano, CA and graduated from Delano High before moving to Bakersfield and getting her AA from Bakersfield College. Janice retired from ConTel Corporation after 30+ years. Mom loved singing, painting, Montana and her family and friends. Mom especially looked forward every year to November when they would travel to Needles, CA and meet up with her snowbird friends for karaoke, potluck dinners and of course some gambling fun.

Janice is survived by her loving husband, Floyd Maxwell; daughter Shelly Hewett and husband Matthew, daughter Jaymi Umfress and husband Chris, son Jason Maxwell, brothers Jack and Jim Ludy along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mom is preceded in death by her mother, Imogene Ludy and son, Jeff Maxwell.

At mom's wish, there will be no memorial service, but a "celebration of life" will be held at a later date.

Rest in peace mom, you are loved and missed every day.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 5, 2020.
