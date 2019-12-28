|
|
Janice Ann Boreham
April 11, 1962- December 19, 2019
Janice passed away at the age of 57 in Bakersfield, Ca. She was a beloved wife, mother, nanny, aunt and friend to many. Family meant the world to her. Her grandchildren were the meaning of life to her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Junior, mother, Linda, her grandmother, Arrow (Sally), and Aunt Barbara. She's survived by her husband Bradley of 23 years, son Brandon, and daughters Crystal and Janelle, grandchildren Bryson, Jayce, Braden, Aubree, Bailynn, and Camryn.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Bakersfield Rescue Mission, www.themissionkc.org.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 28, 2019