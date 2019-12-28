Home

POWERED BY

Janice Boreham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Boreham Obituary

Janice Ann Boreham
April 11, 1962- December 19, 2019

Janice passed away at the age of 57 in Bakersfield, Ca. She was a beloved wife, mother, nanny, aunt and friend to many. Family meant the world to her. Her grandchildren were the meaning of life to her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Junior, mother, Linda, her grandmother, Arrow (Sally), and Aunt Barbara. She's survived by her husband Bradley of 23 years, son Brandon, and daughters Crystal and Janelle, grandchildren Bryson, Jayce, Braden, Aubree, Bailynn, and Camryn.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Bakersfield Rescue Mission, www.themissionkc.org.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -