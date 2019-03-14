|
JANICE CHARLENE (MORROW) BROWN
September 5, 1938 - March 8, 2019
Janice Charlene Brown, 80, was born in Oklahoma to Charlie Edwin and Annie Mae Morrow on September 5, 1938. Janice passed away on March 8, 2019 in Modesto, California, after a long illness.
Janice married Leonard Brown in 1962 and was happily married until his passing in February 2013. They moved to Glenville from Bakersfield and enjoyed living there for many years.
Janice was a bookkeeper during her working years and retired from Bakersfield Pipe & Supply Company. After retiring, Janice and Leonard enjoyed camping at Havasu Landing on the Colorado River.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Annie Mae Morrow, husband, Leonard Brown, sisters, Billie Alton, LaDene Hopper, and Teresa Nichols. She is survived by her sister Peggy (Paul) Crisman, her children, Kim Dees, Teri Brown, Wendy (Jay) Cheatwood, and Leonard Brown, II, 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Avenue, Bakersfield. Services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Avenue, Bakersfield. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. at the Stockdale Moose Lodge, 905 Stine Road, Bakersfield.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 14, 2019