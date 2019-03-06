Home

Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Janice Mae Austin


JANICE MAE AUSTIN
1941 - 2019

Janice Mae Austin, born March 26, 1941, passed away March 1, 2019, at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Rom Dee Austin; her sister, Cherrie Flores; her son, Kevin Austin and wife, Debbie Austin; granddaughter, Alex Ferrin and husband, Corrie Ferrin; granddaughter, Kasey Austin; great-grandsons, Austin, Aiden, and Able Ferrin.

She was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Stanley Austin; and her parents, Stanley and Velda Palmer.

A viewing will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home - Northeast on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. At the request of the deceased, there will be no funeral service.

For condolences, please visit: www.greenlawnM-C.com Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 6, 2019
