JANICE MAE AUSTIN
1941 - 2019
Janice Mae Austin, born March 26, 1941, passed away March 1, 2019, at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Rom Dee Austin; her sister, Cherrie Flores; her son, Kevin Austin and wife, Debbie Austin; granddaughter, Alex Ferrin and husband, Corrie Ferrin; granddaughter, Kasey Austin; great-grandsons, Austin, Aiden, and Able Ferrin.
She was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Stanley Austin; and her parents, Stanley and Velda Palmer.
A viewing will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home - Northeast on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. At the request of the deceased, there will be no funeral service.
For condolences, please visit: www.greenlawnM-C.com Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 6, 2019