|
|
JANIS LOUISE COODEY
November 20, 1948 - January 31, 2020
Janis Louise Coodey, 71, passed away on January 31, 2020 in the presence of her children. She was born in Bakersfield on November 20, 1948 to Audy and Wanda Dickson.
She graduated from NHS '66. While married to Gerald R. Coodey, they had three children; Michelle, Steven, and David. She later graduated BC as a Registered Nurse in L&D.
She is survived by her sister, Kathy and Glenn Link; her children Michelle and Marty Barefield, Steven and Diana Coodey, David and Stephanie Coodey, her grandchildren; Amanda and Zach Hanes, Makenzie and William Hollar, Andrew Coodey, Cailey Coodey, Jacob Barefield, Mackenzie Jacobson, Taylor Jacobson, Trinity Miller, and Gabriel Coodey, her great-grandchildren; Lane Dean and Carson Hanes. Janis is also survived by her partner Carole Watson and her daughters Kim, Kathy, and Kelly, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00AM in the Valley View Garden.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 7, 2020