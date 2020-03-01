|
JAQUELINE "JACKIE" DIANNE TRELEVEN
June 15, 1937 - February 21, 2020
Jaqueline "Jackie" Dianne Treleven of Bakersfield, California passed away peacefully in Salmon, Idaho on February 21, 2020. Born June 15, 1937 to Gladys A. (Gann) and David W. Pearson, she lived most of her life in Bakersfield and the Salinas Valley of California.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother David C. Pearson.
She is survived by her brother Raymond E. Pearson and her children Vicki Choate, Birdy Martin, Dennis Martin, Robert Martin, Michael Treleven, and Dwayne Treleven.
Jackie worked for most of her career in agriculture and as a waitress and bartender. She found joy in her three generations of grandchildren, her horses, dogs, camping, gardening, and visiting with neighbors. She will be dearly missed.
Jackie's family would like to thank hospice and her caregivers, Cheryl and Connie for their love and kind care.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 1, 2020