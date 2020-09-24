1/1
Jay Cecil Calhoun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JAY CECIL CALHOUN
January 23, 1962 - September 9, 2020

Jay Cecil Calhoun born January 23, 1962, died September 9, 2020 of Covid-19 related respiratory symptoms. Beloved son, brother, uncle, & friend Jay worked in the construction industry alongside his father for many years building numerous homes throughout Northeast Bakersfield. He also worked in construction in the Bay Area. Jay attended CSUB with a major in Business. Jay was a practical joker and you never knew what he would do next.

He loved skiing, hiking, and jet skiing. He once jet skied 24 ocean miles to Catalina Island with a group of friends and back. He was involved in body-building in the 1980's. He attended Valley Bible Fellowship through the years.

Jay had a kind heart toward the homeless and downtrodden. He was named after his grandfather, Cecil, who was a farmer, sharecropper, carpenter, and a preacher who started an Assembly of God church in Sallisaw, OK. Preceded in death by his father, J.C., mother Jennie, and sister, Jan. Survived by sisters Lynn Harwood, Suzie Weinmann, Brother-in-law Jon Weinmann, nephews: Jeremy Harwood, Joshua Harwood, Jonathan Weinmann, Chad Jones, Louis Croy; nieces: Everene Garrett, Christine Garrett, Kaylene Livingston, Sharlene Livingston, many good friends, and his beloved dog "Black Jack".

We grieve, but not as those without hope. 1 Thessalonians 4:13, John 14:19 Graveside services officiated by Pastor Tom Touchtone will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Greenlawn Mortuary on River Blvd. at 2:00 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved