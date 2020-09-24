JAY CECIL CALHOUN

January 23, 1962 - September 9, 2020

Jay Cecil Calhoun born January 23, 1962, died September 9, 2020 of Covid-19 related respiratory symptoms. Beloved son, brother, uncle, & friend Jay worked in the construction industry alongside his father for many years building numerous homes throughout Northeast Bakersfield. He also worked in construction in the Bay Area. Jay attended CSUB with a major in Business. Jay was a practical joker and you never knew what he would do next.

He loved skiing, hiking, and jet skiing. He once jet skied 24 ocean miles to Catalina Island with a group of friends and back. He was involved in body-building in the 1980's. He attended Valley Bible Fellowship through the years.

Jay had a kind heart toward the homeless and downtrodden. He was named after his grandfather, Cecil, who was a farmer, sharecropper, carpenter, and a preacher who started an Assembly of God church in Sallisaw, OK. Preceded in death by his father, J.C., mother Jennie, and sister, Jan. Survived by sisters Lynn Harwood, Suzie Weinmann, Brother-in-law Jon Weinmann, nephews: Jeremy Harwood, Joshua Harwood, Jonathan Weinmann, Chad Jones, Louis Croy; nieces: Everene Garrett, Christine Garrett, Kaylene Livingston, Sharlene Livingston, many good friends, and his beloved dog "Black Jack".

We grieve, but not as those without hope. 1 Thessalonians 4:13, John 14:19 Graveside services officiated by Pastor Tom Touchtone will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Greenlawn Mortuary on River Blvd. at 2:00 pm.