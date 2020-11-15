JAYDEN QUINN LOTZ

1999 - 2020

Jayden Quinn Lotz was born at 7:47 a.m. on January 2, 1999. She was bright, beautiful, and smiling from that moment on. Jayden was always years ahead of her age not just academically, but in her spirit.

Jayden grew up loving animals, art, and live music. Graduating valedictorian from Centennial High, Jayden went on the UCSB to pursue a career in Economics and Accounting. She was hired her senior year by Moss Adams in Seattle and was scheduled to start after she graduated next spring. Jayden was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta and made many beautiful friends and memories.

Even at her young age, Jayden was well travelled. She spent time in Israel, Canada, New York, Seattle, many other US cities, and even lived in Thailand for a short time. Jayden never made her views or feelings a secret. She was truly a powerful force in the world. Jayden spent most every moment of the past few months with her best friend, Chewie; her pug. She sat with him, played with him, and slept with him.

Jayden is survived by her loving father, Derek Lotz; her loving mother, Angela Gause-Dhanens; and her loving stepfather, Joshua Dhanens. She also leaves an adoring family and hundreds of her Theta sisters. Her ashes will be split between two trees that will be planted in both Seattle and Bakersfield.

In lieu of flowers, the families are asking that donations be made to either the Associated Students Food Bank at UCSB ( foodbank.as.ucsb.edu ) or CASA of Santa Barbara County, her sorority's philanthropy ( sbcasa.org ). Greenlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.