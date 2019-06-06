|
|
JC WARNEKE
July 3, 1932 - June 3, 2019
JC, a true man of God, was born in Vian, OK July 3, 1932 he passed away at the age of 86 surrounded by family on June 3,2019.
Son of Louis and Ona Warneke, he was part of a hard-working farming family. They traveled across country during the Dust Bowl and settled in Shafter California. JC attended Shafter High where he served as student body president attended Boys State and lettered in many sports. After high school he joined the US Army where he served as a drill instructor. He went on to Fresno State University completing his bachelors degree in education and that is also where he met the love his life Donna. He later completed his Masters degree in education at California Lutheran University.
He was employed by Bakersfield City Schools for 33 years serving as a teacher, counselor of test and measurements, and the supervisor of research and evaluation until his retirement.
Throughout his life JC enjoyed time with his wife and family. He and Donna traveled extensively and had many exciting adventures.
In his retirement years he enjoyed golf, woodworking, and playing bridge (which he did until the end of his life). He was active in SIRS (Sons In Retirement) and California retired teachers Association, while spending time with the friends and famly whom he adored.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, his brother Richard. His two children Andra and Derek (and wife Julie). His five granddaughters ; Courtney (husband Augustin), Breann, Monique, Jordan, and Claire. Three great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Ona Warneke, his step father Tom Morris and sister Gladys Durham. Memorial services will be held at Valley Baptist Church on Fruitvale Avenue at 11 AM on Friday June 7 with a lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Salvation Army.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 6, 2019