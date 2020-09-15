Jean Arrayet

JEAN "JEANNOT" ARRAYET

October 9, 1931 - September 10, 2020

Jean "Jeannot" Arrayet, 88, born in France, his beloved Basque Country. Jean was a sheepherder in Colorado before moving to Kern County in 1958. Jean worked in landscaping and gardening and also in the family carpet store.

Jean was known to all for his infectious smile, warm welcome, humor, and love of his Basque heritage. He played the bugle for many years in the Kern County Basque Club Klika and loved playing Mus and handball. Survived by Jeannette Erassarret, his children Jean Pierre Arrayet, Rosemarie Abercrombie, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 3 siblings. Preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 4:00-8:00pm at Greenlawn Chapel. Services are Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 2:00pm at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93305.