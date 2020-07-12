JEAN MARIE LEON

November 3, 1956

Jean Marie Leon was born November 3, 1956 at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, CA.

Her parents Benita Griego Maltby and Don Reuben Maltby were of the founding family of Bakersfield.

She was born and raised in Kern County where she resided her entire life. She attended college and graduated with an Associates Degree in Business.

Jean worked at BC Labs for 15yrs as a receptionist and at Cotterman Co for 20yrs as a receptionist as well. Jean married Rudy Leon, they had three children together. She is known for her kind heart, caring soul, and motherly ways. Many deemed her a 2nd mother to them as she took them under her wing to be cared for and nurtured by her.

Jean is survived by her husband Rudy Leon, her children: Christina, Melissa, Michael, her grandchildren: Angel, Jasmine, Mariah, Johnny, Brian, Aleena, her brother: Ralph Galindo and family.

She was preceded in death by her mother Benita, her father Don Reuben, her brothers Antonio and Joseph.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14th from 4:00pm-8:00pm. Services will be held Wednesday, July 15th at 10:00am. Both services and visitation will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park 3700 River Blvd. Bakersfield, CA 93305.