JEAN MARGUERITE GILLIAN
June 25, 1937 - March 23, 2020
Jean Marguerite Gillian age 82 died on March 23, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. She was born on June 25, 1937 in Bakersfield, to parents Nels Vibe who was born in North Dakota and Myrtle Thompson who was born in Minnesota.
Jean graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1955. She married Jess J. Gillian on September 28, 1958 and they were married for 60 years. Jess passed away on March 26, 2019. Jean worked for many years at Lutheran Church of Prayer as the churches secretary, she also worked for a short time at East Bakersfield High School in the attendance office.
Jean enjoyed working in her yard doing gardening and she loved nature, especially flowers and birds. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a big beautiful smile. Jean was a wonderful listener with a counselor's heart, a true and devoted friend, she was always thoughtful and kind and was an amazing mother.
She is survived by her son Christian James Gillian, 56, of Ojai, CA.
Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park at 3700 River Blvd on Tuesday, March 31st at 2 pm. Jean loved flowers so feel free to bring some to the graveside and/or if you prefer you can make a donation to your favorite church or charity in her name. Please come and celebrate her life at the service while being safe and staying healthy by using social distancing.
Jean is now in the arms of Jesus in light, peace and unconditional love.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 29, 2020