Jeanette Fast
November 2, 1928- June 10, 2019
Jeanette Fast, age 90, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, in Bakersfield, California. She was born November 2, 1928 to Dan and Emma (Kruger) Bartel in Bakersfield, California. Jeanette grew up in Rosedale and attended Greeley Elementary School, followed by Bakersfield High School and graduated in 1946. She then moved to Fresno, California and attended Pacific Bible Institute (Fresno Pacific University), graduating in 1948. Jeanette met Roy F. Fast during her college years. They happily married on March 3, 1949. The couple had three children; Debbie Enns (Greg), Royce Fast (Gail), and Lori Funk (Kendall). She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Fast in 1988. Jeanette considered her children and grandchildren a gift and was blessed with 7 grandchildren; Jenny (Enns) Ogden (Phil), Julie (Enns) Doris (Dana), Katie (Fast) Wiebe (John), Denise (Fast) Feil (Andrew), Ben Fast (Kelly), James Funk (Amanda), and Liz Funk. She also had 12 great grandchildren.
Jeanette was known for her hospitality and loved entertaining in her home. She also was a talented quilter and seamstress, spending many hours making quilts for the Mennonite Central Committee for charity. She was a lifelong member of the Rosedale Bible Church.
Visitation will be at Peter's Funeral Home in Shafter on June 18th from 4pm-7pm. Her graveside service will be held at Shafter Cemetery on June 19th at 10am, followed by her memorial service at Rosedale Bible Church at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Roy and Jeanette Fast Scholarship Fund at Fresno Pacific University.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from June 15 to June 16, 2019