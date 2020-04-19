JEANETTE MARIE LOGRECCO-WEISS January 8, 1943 - April 2, 2020 Following a long, painful battle against relentless illness, "Auntie Nette," as she was known to two generations of nieces and nephews, succumbed peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Jeanette was born in Los Angeles to Dominic and Josephine Logrecco who lived in a Sicilian neighborhood where most of the residents on their street were relatives. She had lots of playmates until she was five when her parents bought a ranch north of Delano. She began school at Earlimart Elementary there, but she was already a confirmed Angelino. At the end of the school year she begged her parents to return until they relented- it became a tradition: Jeanette spent every summer with her Nana and cousins on East 62nd Street. Ongoing games covered the dining room table of cousin Francie's house every summer. Jeanette attended Delano High School, Bakersfield College and Marymount University, after which she lived and worked in Southern California, where she met her husband Morris Weiss. Jeanette's hands were never idle. Family, friends, and acquaintances benefited from her handiwork: baby blankets, Christmas ornaments, stockings, Advent calendars, tree skirts, tablecloths, pomegranate jelly, and freshly baked bread. She had an uncanny memory for names and dates. She could recall anyone's special day, be it close relative, distant cousin, or Hollywood icon. She loved music and had a beautiful singing voice. Although she had many favorites, Pavarotti was at the top of her list. She and her husband Morris were regulars at the Hollywood Bowl and Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. They traveled the world and enjoyed visiting friends and family wherever they went. Las Vegas was a favorite destination-- primarily for the shows and gambling--but Tahiti was Jeanette's favorite place on Earth. In 2008, some time after Morris suffered a debilitating stroke, Jeanette felt the need for close family support, so they moved to Bakersfield where she found her comfort zone. With a little family assistance, she devoted herself to the care of her husband until his passing in 2011. Jeanette basked in her role as Auntie Nette. She was loving and generous to a fault. She imparted her joy of Disney, Sound of Music and baseball (especially her Angels and Yankees) to her nieces and nephews. Still a lover of games, Jeanette liked bingo, played a mean game of Pinochle, delighted in puzzles, and brought her Scrabble board to every family event; it was almost impossible to beat her. Her affinity for color meant she brought both literal and figurative sparkle to a room through both her fashion and her joyful laughter. Jeanette leaves behind her father Dominic Logrecco; her sisters and brothers-in-law Elizabeth and Mike Blaine, Donna Logrecco and Luis Lopez; her precious nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews: KaCee Lopez; Susan and Christopher Hamilton and their children Jennifer, Melissa, and David; David and Christina Blaine and their children Meg and Patrick; Michael and Aimee Blaine and their son Michael Alexander. Our painful loss is Heaven's gain. We will miss Auntie Nette. Special thanks to Dr. Ravi Patel and the CBCC team who fought alongside Jeanette these past nine years. A Recitation of the Rosary will take place at St. Francis Church, on July 17th, at 1:30, followed by a Mass at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Memorial Hospital Foundation, the CBCC Foundation, St. Francis Church or a charity of your choice.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 19, 2020.