JEANETTE MARIE MACHONGA

April 29, 1928 - May 6, 2020 Jeanette Marie Machonga passed away on May 6, 2020, one week after her 92nd birthday. Jean was born in Chicago on April 29, 1928. She had a challenging childhood, but persevered and developed an incredible work ethic. She worked in wire sales as a switchboard operator and a billing clerk. She was also a secretary at Commonwealth Edison, could type 100 words a minute, and take dictation. She also worked at Boyle-Midway for 22 years and loved her job there until she retired in April of 1990. She fulfilled her lifetime goal of retiring to California, where she resided in Bakersfield surrounded by friends and family until the time of her death. In leading and loving others as a Christian, Jean was described as the sweetest and most loving person they knew. She was a humble, kind, and loving person who truly desired the best for anyone she met. She was also involved in many Church activities including cooking for seniors, working in the nursery, Church office, and ministry with Calvary Bible's Mission Belles for over 20 years. Mom enjoyed her family and they gave her some of the fondest memories of her life. An excellent mother who took her children to many fun places including Disneyland, Hawaii, Chicago Zoos, Wisconsin Dells, playgrounds, and many more. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and was incredibly proud of their accomplishments. She loved to dance, bowl, and read...a lot! Leading by example and serving with distinction, she always strived to put others' needs before her own. Her Godly legacy lives on through the lives of her family and those she has impacted. A true Proverbs 31 woman that will always be cherished, adored, and celebrated. Well done thou good and faithful servant, mother, hero, and friend. Enjoy the presence of your Lord and Savior for all eternity. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Maggie Loiacano, her loving husband, Walter, who celebrated 53 years of marriage together. She is also preceded by her only sister, Mary Lou Guzdziol. Jean is survived by her loving and adoring children, son and daughter-in-law Raymond and Meg, daughter and son-in-law Margie and Bill Weirich, son and daughter-in-law Larry and Ingrid Machonga; grandchildren Keith, Jennifer, Will, Kristine, Jason, Bryson, Jordan, and Ryan; Great-granddaughters, Katie, Talia, Sofia, Leila, Peyton, Rielyn, Kinsley, and Grace, and great-grandsons Jason, Ethan, Brixton, and Clayne; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Her family mourns her death, celebrates her life, and hopes to live out her legacy in the days and years to come. The family would like to thank Hoffman Hospice for their loving care and support. A special memorial service will be held in Mom's honor sometime in the near future.



