JEANINE V. GREGORY
August 26, 1951 - October 15, 2019
Jeanine was born August 26, 1951 and passed away on October 15, 2019.
Mom retired from the Sheriff Department after working many years for Kern County. She enjoyed playing pool with her teammates, playing on numerous teams over the last 30 years. Many of her family and friends shared her love for pool and will think of her often when stepping up to the table. Whenever she got the chance you could find her sitting at her favorite Keno machine at the El Cortez in Las Vegas. There are many of us who will continue to play her numbers in her honor.
She is preceded in death by her mom, Hazel Dennis; siblings - JC Childress, Kenny Childress, and Shirley Dickerson.
Jeanine is survived by her children, Keith/Kevin Shadden, Kenny Brown, Carol Gregory and Michelle Henry; 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Don Childress, Ronda McNaughton, Jimmy Gann and Bobbie Garza; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday October 27, 2019 at 10:00am. For specific celebration information please contact a family or friend.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 23, 2019