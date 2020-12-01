JEANNE CASTANCHOA COSTERISAN

November 15, 1950 - November 25, 2020

Jeanne Castanchoa Costerisan passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Jeanne was born on November 15, 1950 to Raymond Castanchoa and MaryJane Othart Castanchoa in Bakersfield, CA. Graveside services only will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, River Boulevard on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2pm. Jeanne's childhood was filled with adventure as she was raised on the family's ranch north of Bakersfield in Famoso. As many can attest to, the celebrations that took place at "the Ranch" were unparalleled. She attended Christ the King Preschool and OLPH grade school. After graduating Garces Memorial High School she attended St. Mary's Dominican College in New Orleans. Soon after college she had her one and only child, Tracey, to whom she dedicated her life.

After moving back to California, Jeanne had a short six-year stint working for the Bakersfield Californian Newspaper before she began working for Wool Growers Restaurant as a hostess. She spent more than 30 years there working along side those that she considered family. Jeanne was a proud member of the Kern County Basque Club and served on the board for many years.

In 1987 Jeanne married the love of her life, Bill Costerisan. After growing up on a ranch it was an easy transition to be married to a dedicated farmer in Bill. They were married for 33 years. The two hosted some of the most memorable celebrations south of Bakersfield. Everyone was always welcome; you will never meet better chefs than Bill & Jeanne. Their recipes were never written down but always unforgettably delicious! Jeanne was a loving mother, wife, Amatchi, and friend. An avid reader, Jeanne read the daily newspaper from front to back every morning as well as several books a week. She was very proud of her Basque heritage, a lifelong New Orleans Saints fan, loved traveling to the California Coast, and enjoyed researching and creating recipes to share with her husband and family. Her love of Disneyland was well known as it began the first day she visited with her family on "Opening Day" in 1955. During her visits to Southern California to see Amatchi Cathy, she always went to Disneyland with cousins Cheri, Robby, and Billy. Later, she visited Disney regularly with her daughter Tracey and her grandchildren.

A heartfelt thank you to Hoffman Hospice for such compassionate care and giving Jeanne a peaceful transition.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Raymond Martin Castanchoa. Those left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Bill, daughters; Tracey and husband, Paul Meert, Andrea and husband Scott Dewar, Kris Costerisan; and son-in-law Chris Buys. She also leaves behind a niece, Natalie Richards, six grandchildren; Colton and wife Liz Buys, Caitlin Buys, Madison and Megan Dewar, Abigail Rinehart and TJ Young, as well as two great-grandchildren, Diana and Carter Buys. She is also survived by her in-laws Victor and Judy Costerisan and Aunt Cathy Othart Esquerre of Beaumont, CA.

Mom, as you go, you will never be forgotten, as we will love and remember you forever.