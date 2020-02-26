|
JEANNE ELIZABETH CROSS
October 26, 1948 - January 28, 2020
Jeanne Elizabeth Cross, 71, passed away on January 28, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA.
Her parents were Roselyn and Denton Stockton. She was born in Bakersfield, CA on October 26, 1948. She married Dave Cross in 1971. She was a wonderful lifetime homemaker, mother, wife, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She loved decorating, baking and reading. Yellow roses were her favorite. She left behind a legacy of beauty and grace.
Survived by her daughters, Jennifer (John) Richardson, Debbie Cross, son Grant Cross, step-daughter Kathy (Shawn) Davis, and step-son Keith Cross, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her sisters Margaret (Phil) Allen, Judith Stockton, Kristin Stockton, sisters-in-law Iva (Randy) Fendrick, Jane (Don) Ambriz, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dave Gardner Cross, and her brother Warren Stockton.
A memorial service will be held February 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313 in the Greenlawn Southwest Chapel (building A).
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 26, 2020