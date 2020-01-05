|
|
JEANNE LESLIE SCOTT
March 26, 1933 - December 28, 2019
Jeanne Leslie Scott went home to be with her loving Savior, Jesus Christ on December 28, 2019. She was born Jeanne Leslie Rasske on March 26, 1933 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. She moved to Bakersfield as a young girl and would spend most of her life here. Jeanne met her soulmate and husband of 68 years Marion D. Scott in 1948. After they married in 1952, the young couple moved to San Diego, CA where they raised their two children Sharon and Stephen.
The Scott family eventually found its way back to Bakersfield, where Jeanne lived out the rest of her days surrounded by friends and family. She enjoyed taking walks with her husband Scotty, gardening and meeting with her longtime friends the "Lunch Bunch." Jeanne had a sweet and tender spirit, always making sure those around her were taken care of.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Marion D. Scott, son Stephen (Cindy) Scott, grandchildren Leslie (Kennon) Carroll, Scott (Carly) Coleman, Jason Scott, and Julia Scott, and her great-grandchildren Coleman, Kate and Karoline Carroll. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Coleman, who she is now reunited with in Heaven.
A memorial service for Jeanne will be held Friday, January 24 at 2 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, CA. All who loved Jeanne are invited to attend.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 5, 2020