JEANNE M. MASON

August 19, 1938 - May 3, 2020 She was a loving wife, mother, and Nana. She was able to brighten any room with her radiant smile and contagious laugh. She loved and gave joy to all of those who crossed her path. She is survived by her loving husband Marvin Mason of 58 years; son Marc Mason (Debbie Mills, girlfriend), daughter Janet Mason; grandchildren: Loren Battistoni (Husband, Alex), Michael Mason (Wife, Natalie), Samantha Mason; great- grandchildren : Aubrey, Quinn and Knox Battistoni and Maddox Mason; Brothers; Bill Wonderly (Wife, Avon) and Chuck Wonderly, nieces and nephews. Christmas was her favorite holiday because her family was together. Nothing brightened her day quite like playing with her great-grandchildren. Jeanne loved spending time with her husband and friends, which included traveling to various destinations across the world as well as playing golf and tennis. She also cherished going to the family cabin at Bass Lake where she spent time with friends and family for a weekend or over the Fourth of July. She will be truly missed but forever in our hearts. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donate to either Hoffman Hospice or Michael J. Fox Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store