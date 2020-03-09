|
Jeanne Yonaki was born March 5, 1932 to S.C. Kim and Mary Herrera Kim in Bakersfield, California at Kern Medical Center. Jeanne passed from this life into the presence and arms of God on February 21, 2020 at the age of 87 years old.
Jeanne was a devout follower of Jesus attending the Delano Baptist Chapel where she was baptized on September 12, 1965. Jeanne started attending Delano First Assembly of God where she attended as long as her health allowed.
Jeanne spent her entire life living in Delano. She attended grade school, junior high and was a graduate of Delano High School in June 5, 1950.
Jeanne met and fell in love with a young man named Joe Yonaki and they were married August 14, 1950 until Joe's passing on January 20, 2014. Joe and Jeanne were married for 63 years. Jeanne was a homemaker, staying at home to raise and take care of her family. She liked to have barbecues on holidays and special occasions to celebrate with her family.
Jeanne was a member of the "Pink Ladies Club," a group of ladies who volunteered at the Delano Regional Medical Center assisting the hospital and the community of Delano. She was also a member of the JACL (Japanese American Citizens League) and Japanese community organization. She loved political debates and volunteered at local election polling locations.
She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and plants in her yard. She loved her cats and dogs, who were her companions. She collected porcelain dolls and stickers as a hobby. Jeanne enjoyed baseball and soap opera dramas on TV. She liked going to the beauty shop to get her hair and nails done. She enjoyed going shopping as another favorite pastime and buying gifts for her grandchildren.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents S. C. and Mary Kim, Brother Fred Kim Husband Joe Yonaki and Son Doug Yonaki.
Jeanne is survived by her sons David (John) and Dennis and daughter Peggy and son-in-law Lynn, Grandchildren: Michelle (Steve), Nicole, Monique (Abel), and Destiny (Ethan), Great Grandchildren: Johnathan, Stormy, Frankie, Chloey, Kattie, Steven, Ernesto, Cali, Zaidyn, Sadie, and Ivan, Denise and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020