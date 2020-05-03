JEFFREY GEORGE COLITTI

1963 - 2020 Jeff was surrounded by family when he met Jesus on Friday, April 24th at 57 years old. Jeff was born in Glendale, California on January 21st, 1963 to his loving parents, Ron and Benita (Remedios) Colitti. He enjoyed a wonderful childhood with five siblings, Lauren (Colitti) Burns, Michael Colitti, Robyn (Colitti) Smith, Christi (Colitti) Hill, and Jodi (Colitti) Nocero. Meeting his soul mate at Saint Bonaventure High School, Jeff was married in 1989 to his beloved wife of over 30 years, Aileen (Stehly) Colitti. He soon moved to Bakersfield, California where he spent the rest of his life. He had two children, Anna and Giovanni Colitti, and devoted all his energy to being a present, thoughtful, and loving father. Although Jeff was well accomplished in intellectual and craft pursuits alike, a stellar, loyal and dedicated worker for US Computer Corporation, and a textbook jack of all trades, he will be remembered most for his undying care for his fellow man. He was a devout follower of Jesus and loved everyone that came into his sphere with selfless and passionate care. He was generous with his time and money, a fervent prayer servant, and the voice of calm reason in uncertain times. His love for Jesus will be an inspiration of faith to everyone he leaves behind. Though there will be a service to celebrate Jeff's great life and to thank friends and family for their incredible outpouring of love, it is temporarily postponed due to current global concerns and recommendations of health officials. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Optimal Hospice Foundation (661-716-4000) would be appreciated.



