Jeffery Ian Hazelwood

JEFFERY IAN HAZELWOOD
December 23, 2019 - November 25, 2019

Jeffery Ian Hazelwood of Bakersfield, CA passed away on November 25, 2019.

Jeff was born December 23, 1975 to Karen and Gary Hazelwood.

He is survived by his children Marissa, Brooklyn and Boston Hazelwood, his grandson Grayson Hazelwood, siblings Mike and Terri, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeff will be missed but not forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Camp Hamilton on Saturday, November 30th at 2:00 p.m.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 29, 2019
