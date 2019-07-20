|
JEFFREY SCOTT KIRSCHENMANN
"SCOTTY K"
October 16, 1970 - July 16, 2019
Beloved Son, Friend and Farmer.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane for Jeffrey Scott Kirschenmann, 48, who died in Bakersfield July 16, 2019, and was taken from us too soon.
Scott was one of three children born in Bakersfield to Chuck Kirschenmann, his mentor, and Katie Valentich, his rock. He grew up in a happy, loving home in Stockdale Estates where he attended Stockdale Elementary, Bakersfield High School and California Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
A fifth-generation potato farmer, Scott branched out on his own and formed Scott Kirschenmann Farms, Inc. in 2004. A man of the soil, farming was in his blood and he was passionate about his work and his family's heritage. Off the farm, from big game to birds, Scott was an avid hunter. He was also a terrific golfer who made the sport a regular part of his lifestyle. His generosity was boundless, and his heart was larger than the acreage he farmed.
He found contentment spending time at his home in Palm Desert and recently in Carpinteria, and skiing Mammoth Mountain, a pastime that dated back to his childhood which he took back up again not long ago. Feisty and sharp-witted, 'Kirschy', as he was often affectionately called, had a larger-than-life personality who loved hard and played hard and was fiercely loyal to the people he cared about.
In recent years, his life had renewed purpose thanks to his beloved partner Tera Dehner and her daughter Brooklynn Rose Hoyer, whom he loved and cherished as his own. He is also survived by his parents, his brother Brian and wife Katie, sister Christy Hornbuckle and husband Matt, and nieces and nephew Chase, Clara, and Annabelle Kirschenmann, Georgia, Faye and Nora Hornbuckle, and Melinda Kirschenmann, his former wife and friend of thirty years.
In lieu of flowers, Scott's memory may be honored with a donation in his name to the Kern County Sheriff's Activities League, P.O. Box 82215, Bakersfield, CA, 93380, www.kcsal.com, or Marleys Mutts Dog Rescue - 1121 West Valley Boulevard, Suite #140, Tehachapi, CA, 93561, marleysmutts.org.
Scott was unforgettable. Our family has been blessed to have his amazing presence in our lives.
