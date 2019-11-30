|
|
In Loving Memory of JEFFREY EARL JOYNER
November 30, 1973 - September 25, 2004
"I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make."
- Leo Buscaglia
You are forever in our hearts and thoughts. We honor you today on your 46th birthday and every day. Give Aunt Judy a kiss for us! We miss her as we do you. Love is stronger than death.
Mom, Steve, Traci and Kerrie
www.bakersfield.com/obits
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 30, 2019