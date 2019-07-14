|
|
JEFFREY SCOTT METTLER
1953 - 2019
On July 10, Jeff Mettler departed this life and moved on to whatever comes next. Left behind to treasure the memories of his life are his wife Karon, daughters Crissa and Laura, sister Mary, brother Mark, a large extended family, and many lifelong friends, all of whom will miss him deeply.
Just six weeks after he was born, in Menno, South Dakota, Jeff's family moved to Bakersfield, where he spent the remainder of his life. Jeff considered the milestones of his later life to be his marriage to Karon in 2004, his retirement from the Union Pacific Railroad in 2016, and of course the births of his grandchildren Timothy, Thomas, Jack, Tessa, and Killian.
Jeff loved golf, trips to the beach, telling jokes, and opportunities to spend time with family and friends. He will be especially remembered for his integrity, generosity, and sense of humor. The family would like to thank everyone at Hoffman Hospice for their professionalism and the exceptional care they provided.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 14, 2019