JEFFREY WINSTON ZAWISZA

December 14, 1964 - October 28, 2020

Jeffrey Winston Zawisza was born on December 14, 1964 in Bakersfield California. He attended North High School and graduated in 1983. He was a sports enthusiast and athlete. He met the love of his life in 1990, Laura, and had two beautiful children. Aspen and Austin.

Jeff was a skilled tradesmen in the pipefitter's union. He even started his own business, KMP Plumbing, and was a hard worker for many years. Jeff was a devoted father and husband, He was witty, creative, and talented. Jeff's passion and love for music was with him throughout his life. He was a constant pro as a performer and musician. He performed for many years around Kern County in bands such as Blind Profit and Sunday Snakeoil.

He will always be remembered for his positive attitude and sense of humor. Jeff is survived by his two children Aspen and Austin, granddaughters Harlow and Willow, sister Kristi and her kids Nick and Alexis and his great nephews Jakcin and Angel.