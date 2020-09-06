JENEDRA LEE HUNTER

October 23, 1966 - August 28, 2020

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Jene. Jene was born in Orange County, CA then moved to Bakersfield with her parents and sister when she was five years old. She graduated from West High and attended Bakersfield College. When Jene was still in High School she was hired on at Olcott's during the Xmas season in the gift wrap dept. This is where she developed one of her many gifts. You always wanted all of your presents under the tree wrapped by Jene as they were beautiful.

While in High School Jene began working at the Broadway as a part-time salesperson and in a very short period of time she was promoted to being the Liz Claiborne Representative for the store. Jene was a natural when it came to fashion. She could recommend style and colors to her clients of all ages and styles. Occasionally, her clients would take her on shopping trips to Los Angeles for her recommendations. When the Broadway transitioned, Jene stayed in retail for a short time but found her way to working at a very popular Mexican Restaurant as a cocktail/food server. She made many friends there over the years, both with co-workers and the regular clientele.

She met the love of her life, Steve 20 years ago. Together they were quite the kindred spirits. Steve was a great cook and after watching him for quite a few years Jene became a terrific cook herself and they both enjoyed cooking for friends at their frequent potluck parties. They were avid NASCAR fans, Harley enthusiasts and had fun socializing with their friends at weekly get-togethers.

Jene was preceded in death by her husband, Steven G. Hunter. She is survived by her Mother, Marilee Reagor with Joe Adams and her Father and his Wife, Will and Linda Roos of Utah. She is also survived by her Sister, Stacy Hollis and her two Nieces, Katherine and Allison Holland, her Uncle, Gary Bartole of Washington and her Step-daughter, Amber Taylor (TJ). We would like to thank all of the staff in the ICU of Mercy Hospital Downtown for their compassionate care in our time of need.

As Jene and Steve rescued several stray/abandoned animals over the years, please feel free to make a donation in their name to an Animal Shelter of your choice.