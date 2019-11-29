|
JENNIE EUGENIA SINK
October 27, 1926 - November 25, 2019
Although we grieve and will miss our mother, grandmother, sister and friend, it is with a sure and certain hope of the resurrection to eternal life through our Lord Jesus Christ that we celebrate Jennie going home.
Jennie was born October 27, 1926 in Elmore City, OK to Charles S. Gary and Elsie Pauline DeLay, and passed on peacefully in Shafter, CA on November 25, 2019.
Her family moved to California in the late 1920's and settled in Bakersfield. Jennie attended Standard School, and graduated from Kern County Union High School in 1943.
Jennie was a proficient secretary, and retired from Southern California Gas Company with over 25 years of service. She was also active in the service of the Lord, for many years at Norris Road Church of Christ, and in later years at Northeast Christian Church. Jennie also served the ministry of Sierra Christian Service Camp, both onsite at camp during the summer and year round as the camp bookkeeper.
After her retirement, she and her husband Keith traveled the country in their RV, covering 47 of the 50 states, and she followed her mothers footsteps volunteering at the Kern County Braille Center.
Jennie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Ira K. "Keith" Sink, and her son, Keith D. Sink. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Sink Jenkins, grandsons Roy Jenkins, Jeffrey Jenkins and Aaron Sink and granddaughter Rachel (Jimmy) Spillers, all of Bakersfield, brothers Frank (Janice) Gary of Bakersfield and John (Donna) Gary of Washington State, her sister Mamie Daly of Alaska, and her sister in law Jan Gary of Bakersfield, along with 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Services will be held Monday, December 2 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bakersfield, with a viewing at 9:00 AM and chapel service at 10:00 AM. Immediately following will be a celebration of life reception and luncheon at Northeast Christian Church, 4200 University Ave. All are welcome.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Carrington of Shafter who treated Jennie like family and made her last several months comfortable and enjoyable when she could no longer live alone, as well as the staff of Hoffman Hospice who helped Jennie through her final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to William Jessup University, 2121 University Ave, Rocklin, CA 95765 or a favorite .