JENNIE TRONCOZO THOMPSON

November 12, 1932 - June 3, 2020

Jennie Troncozo, 87, went to meet our Lord on June 3, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1932, in Famoso, California. Jennie has one brother who left this world prior to her, Tony Troncozo.

Jennie lived in Porterville with the love of her life of 40 years prior to Jimmie T. Thompson before his death in 2012. Both Jennie and Jimmie retired from Porterville Development Center as Psych Techs.

Jennie loved music, cooking and crafting along with enjoying life and caring for her babies, the doggies. Jennie was loved by her family and friends and wonderful neighbors. She loved sharing the avocados from her tree each season with her neighbors and friends. She will truly be missed.

She is survived by her two daughters, Becky Vigil, and Jennifer Vigil Simpson and husband Jeffery; step-son, Bret Thompson; brother, Chon Troncozo; 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

To sign Jennie Troncozo Thompson's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.