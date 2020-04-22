JEREMY CHAD MOSLANDER January 30, 1972 - April 10, 2020 Jeremy Chad Moslander peacefully left his body on April 10, 2020 at age 48. Chad earned his Associate of Arts degree, magna cum laude , in criminal science from Bakersfield College in 2011. He earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Cal State University Bakersfield in 2014 and he was working toward earning his Master of Arts Degree. He is survived by his parents, Aurillee Moslander and Richard Moslander, his brother Justin Shane Moslander, his two children Chad Nichols Moslander and Charissa Cummings, his daughter-in-law Summer Moslander and two grandchildren Shayne Moslander and Anastasia Moslander. Viewing will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93305, between the hours of 10am and 2pm.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 22, 2020.