JEROLD RAY POPEJOY

June 11, 1963 - June 3, 2020

Jerold went to Heaven to join his parents, Tom and Ruth, and older brother Joe who preceded him in death. He leaves behind his family; wife, Dena; daughter and son-in-law, Jillian and Daniel Summers; daughter and son-in-law, Janelle and Shawn Bega; son and fiancee, Jared Popejoy and Cassie Sanders; five grandchildren, Myles, Duncan, Henry, Emmett, and Dean; sister and brother-in-law, Renee and Don McQueen; sister-in-law, Brenda Popejoy; many nieces and nephews; as well as many more faithful friends.

Jerold's playful spirit persisted despite his medical difficulties. He loved to joke and tease his friends and family. He will be dearly missed.

Special appreciation to the nurses and staff at Delano Regional Medical Center, Special Care Unit. They started out as Jerold's caregivers and became his close friends during his stay.

Intimate graveside service to be held at Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast, date to be decided.