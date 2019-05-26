|
|
JEROME RAYMOND KEARNES
August 10, 1942 - May 21, 2019
Jerry was born August 10, 1942 to Roy and Emma Kearnes in Hebron N.D. The family eventually moved to Glendive, Montana where Jerry attended elementary and high school. He was a member of the 1960 state champion football team. Jerry attended the 50 year reunion with his team mates and coach and many stories came out at that reunion. He was also a state wrestling champion in 1961.
In 1961 Jerry attended Dickinson State Teachers' College where he met wife Coleen. After receiving a Standard teaching credential, he taught in a one room country school -grades 1-8. This experience created a spark for a love of teaching. After moving to California , he taught 39 more years in Tulare, Ca and Wasco, Ca. Jerry and Coleen retired in 2002. He loved the profession and his students.
After retirement, Jerry continued with his tax business. He also enjoyed summers in Montana, mountain biking and walking his babies- standard poodles. Jerry was involved in competitive shooting as well. He enjoyed his weekly trips to the shooting range with his buddy, Jay. Two of a kind!
Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years: Coleen; Children: Brent Kearnes (Jen) and Kellie; Grandchildren: Jarred, Jordan, Taylor (Kollin), Emma, Petra, Isabella, and Robert; Siblings: Sharon, Roy, and Roger (Gay). Sister in- law Marlys and brother-in-law Ken; many nephews, nieces, and many friends.
Special thanks to: Hoffman Home Care: who provided the most compassionate care, in a wonderful setting, for the family's final goodbye. Douglas Johnson: for spending many days at Encompass Health helping and encouraging Jerry. Roger and Gay who stayed by his side and also provided support to Coleen.
Services will be held May 31, 2019 2:00 at Greenlawn SW Memorial Park (Building D), 2739 Panama Lane Bakersfield, Ca.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Wasco Scholarship Association, Wasco Historical Society, or the SPCA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 26, 2019