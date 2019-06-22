|
JERRY ARDEN CLARK
November 14, 1932 - June 14, 2019
Jerry Arden Clark, 87, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Adventist Health Hospital in Bakersfield, California. He was born on November 14, 1932 in Shawnee Mound, Missouri. On February 23, 1952 he married his best friend and true love, Jerry W. Reed. Together for over 67 years, they lived in Bakersfield, where they raised their family. Jerry was dedicated to his wife and was her primary care giver up until the time of his death. He had a deep love for his family and was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Professionally, he spent over 32 years at a local meat packing company, Kern Valley Meat Co. His love for Jehovah God was initiated by the good example his wife had set for him and he was baptized on January 20, 1968. He was a faithful servant in the South Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for the majority of his Christian life. He found joy in being a bible teacher. Jerry was resolved in his faith of Jehovah's promise of an earthly paradise hope and he touched many lives with the sharing of this.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; John and Lucille Clark and his brother Lee Roy Clark. He is survived by a large loving family; wife, Jerry W. Clark. Sons; Sam Clark and his wife Suzanne; Randy Clark and his wife LaVonne; 7 grandchildren and their families, including 15 great grandchildren and sister, Anita Ramirez and her extended family. Jerry will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, their extended families and dear friends.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 12:30 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 830 Wilson Road, Hall B, Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from June 22 to June 23, 2019