JERRY CLYDE TURNER
February 17, 1937 - May 30, 2019
Jerry Clyde Turner was 82 at the time of his passing. He passed away at home with family May 30, 2019.
Jerry was born to Clyde C. Turner and Mildred I. (Sapp) Turner on February 17, 1937 in Phoenix, AZ. Jerry moved to Bakersfield in 1939. He attended Bakersfield High School where he played football and graduated in 1955. Jerry was in the Coast Guard Reserves until January 1956. He then entered into the Air Force as a mechanic and was honorably discharged March 1962.
Jerry very much enjoyed his golfing and going to different golf courses where he collected a multitude of hats. He was a quiet man. He liked routines and order. He used to joke that the order of importance was, golfing, his dogs, his grandkids, and then his kids. Jerry was a pipe fitter by trade. He worked for Atlantic Richfield, US Borax, and then Local 460 Plumbers and Pipe Fitters union until he was forced into early retirement due to health issues.
Jerry is survived by his children Vicki (Mike) Holubeck of Bakersfield, Terry (Theresa) Turner of Bakersfield, Joyce DeVera of San Diego, and James Turner of Bakersfield. He has 6 grandkids, Jeremy (Makenna) Grubbs, Cody Holubeck, Shannon Hislop, Kevin Turner, and Jordyn DeVera. He has 4 great grand kids, and his sister Linda (Turner) Lackey and her 2 children. He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde & Mildred Turner.
There will be a viewing June 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Greenlawn, 3700 River Blvd. Bakersfield, CA 93305.
Services will be held June 7, 2019 at 9:15 am at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA 93203.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 5, 2019