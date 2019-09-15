|
|
JERRY COOK
1939 - 2019
Jerry Cook passed away on September 5, 2019, in Bakersfield, CA. at age 80 after a long illness. Jerry was born April 21, 1939 in Sheridan, Ark.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Jan, daughters, Kelley and Pam, grandchildren, Brianna and Ben, and two sisters, Joan White and Ruth Crutchfield.
In 1963, Jerry began his work career in Dallas with Sinclair Oil Co later becoming ARCO. After completing his MBA, Jerry was transferred to the Los Angeles area where he worked at ARCO's corporate headquarters. He retired from the oil business after 31 years. He spent many happy retirement years in Bear Valley Springs, where he returned to his love for wood carving Some of Jerry's wood originals were crosses which he enjoyed giving away to special friends. Jerry was a member of Calvary Bible Church and most recently Sunday Morning Worship in the Solera Community where he resided.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd. Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 am with reception following. Memorial gifts may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Box 3000, Boone N.C. 28607.
Full obituary: wwww.Hilicrestmemorial.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 15, 2019