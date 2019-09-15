Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766

Jerry Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Cook Obituary

JERRY COOK
1939 - 2019

Jerry Cook passed away on September 5, 2019, in Bakersfield, CA. at age 80 after a long illness. Jerry was born April 21, 1939 in Sheridan, Ark.

Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Jan, daughters, Kelley and Pam, grandchildren, Brianna and Ben, and two sisters, Joan White and Ruth Crutchfield.

In 1963, Jerry began his work career in Dallas with Sinclair Oil Co later becoming ARCO. After completing his MBA, Jerry was transferred to the Los Angeles area where he worked at ARCO's corporate headquarters. He retired from the oil business after 31 years. He spent many happy retirement years in Bear Valley Springs, where he returned to his love for wood carving Some of Jerry's wood originals were crosses which he enjoyed giving away to special friends. Jerry was a member of Calvary Bible Church and most recently Sunday Morning Worship in the Solera Community where he resided.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd. Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 am with reception following. Memorial gifts may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Box 3000, Boone N.C. 28607.

Full obituary: wwww.Hilicrestmemorial.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
Download Now