|
|
JERRY DON TOWERY
November 23, 1938 - July 10, 2019
Jerry Don Towery of Bakersfield, CA, passed July 10, 2019.
Jerry Don was born to Joe and Luvie Towery, November 23, 1938, in Stigler, Oklahoma. Jerry was the 4th son out of 5 boys. He came to Lamont California when he was 3 years old and lived most of his adolescents in Hilltop on the corner of Fuller Drive and Weedpatch Highway. His first marriage was to Kay Griggs and they had two children. He was married a second time to Lela Shirley.
He leaves as his legacy two children: Cindy Rowland of Bakersfield and Tim Towery of Los Angeles. He also leaves behind one sibling Darrel Towery of Oregon. Three grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. Countless nieces and nephews and friends. His children, family and friends remember him as a Jerry Don and as one pain in the butt!. A joke, a laugh and an insult was generally what happened in the presence of Jerry Don.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joe and Luvie Towery and three brothers, Herman Towery, CM Towery and Vernon Towery.
Jerry Don was employed by Kern County Park and Recreations until he retired in 2000 and was a truck driver for many years prior. After his wife Lela retired, they hit the road traveling and living in their RV. They spent many winters in Arizona with all the other snow birds and then Summers on the California coast. The last few years Jerry Don was a permanent fixture at Denny's on Weedpatch Highway.
A grave side ceremony is scheduled for Friday Aug. 2nd 2019 at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park. A reception will follow at Niles East Mobile Home Park at 8500 Kern Canyon Road in Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 28, 2019