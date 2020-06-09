JERRY DON WINKLER

August 21,1942 - June 2, 2020

Jerry Don Winkler went to be with his Father the Lord in Heaven. "The kindest human I ever met" passed away in Bakersfield, California, with all his family by his side. Jerry was born in Tishomingo, Oklahoma to parents Bert and Lillian Winkler. He was the third of six children.

Jerry completed elementary school in Tishomingo before the family moved to Wichita Falls, Texas in 1956. He attended junior high and high school in Wichita Falls, Texas. In 1961, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Carylon Jordan quickly re-defining devotion and unconditional love. Jerry and Carol started a family when first born, Nicky was born in Texas. Shortly after the birth of Nick, he moved the family to Bakersfield, California in search of greater opportunities and a better life for his family.

Once they arrived in Bakersfield, he attended and completed Bakersfield Adult School followed by Bakersfield College. Finding a job at McCullough Oil, Jerry and Carol met two couples that became special, lifelong friends in Harold & Donna Eggers and Doug & June Kaiser. Their families became surrogate relatives for all their children, and he remained best friends with Harold and Doug until he passed, having weekly coffee outings. The family grew to four when favorite son, Scott was born. He soon began his career job with Colgate Palmolive as a sales representative until he retired after suffering a serious stroke. He received several accolades as a salesman for Colgate-Palmolive culminated by being inducted into the Colgate-Palmolive Hall of Fame. His indelible personality was most evident after his stroke, despite doctors "projected quality of life", with unabridged determination, an inexplicable perseverance, the loss of his right side could not slow this man. After his stroke and ensuing rehabilitation, he established a perfect , attendance record, as he never missed one single sporting event of his grandbabies who all played no less than three sports from little league to high school, with their grandpa in the stands. Twelve months after his stroke his patient demeanor allowed him to do with one hand, what most cannot do with two.

In 1993, Jerry became a grandfather and within a few years, he had three grandbabies that quickly became the apple of his eye. Conrad, Clayton, and Calvin Winkler shared the joy of having "The worlds greatest Grandpa". When Carol retired, they began traveling the globe, enjoying several cruises, spending time at the coast, and becoming heavily involved with their church, Valley Bible Fellowship.

After making Valley Bible Fellowship their church home, he became "the beloved greeter" for the church, welcoming each guest and giving numerous kids "the fist-bump" as they would run towards him. Whether it was his kind heart, bright smile and beautiful blue eyes, children would naturally gravitate to him.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, grandchild Carter Winkler, and two siblings (Bob and Mike). He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Carylon; two sons Nick Winkler (Coral and son Tyler) and Scott Winkler (Susie Winkler); grandchildren Conrad, Clayton, and Calvin Winkler. He was also blessed with his special granddaughters, Hannah & Sarah Aurin and Necole Dominguez (Saint). Jerry has three siblings still residing in Texas (Ricky, JoAnn and Brenda).

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting all donations be made to Valley Bible Fellowship www.vbf.org">(www.vbf.org or P.O. Box 6266, Bakersfield, CA 93386) and thanks to Teri and all the staff at Hoffman Hospice for their assistance.