JERRY EDWARD GLASS

December 18, 1940 - June 8, 2020

Jerry Edward Glass, loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, passed away on June 8, 2020 at his home in Bakersfield, California after a courageous nine-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Jerry was born on December 18, 1940, in Five Points, TN, to LJ and Mary Glass. He left Tennessee in 1962 and moved to California. He joined the Army National Guard in 1963, completing his basic training at Fort Ord and was later stationed in Hawaii.

He married his first wife, Linda McVay, in 1965 and their only child, Lori, was born in 1968. He married his current wife, Phyllis Brison, in 1999 and welcomed her two sons, Eric and Emmett, into his life with open arms. He retired from the California Department of Water Resources in 2005 and enjoyed his retirement fishing and traveling with Phyllis, until his diagnosis in 2010.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father and brother, Ray Glass. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Glass, daughter Lori Glass (Andrew Lara), stepsons Eric (Cathy) Brison and Emmett Brison, grandchildren Justin Garcia (Devon Culnane), Jeremy (Lia) Garcia, Gerin Brison, Amaya Lara and Connor Brison.

Services will be held in the Celebration of Life Center at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield CA, 93313 on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:30 am.