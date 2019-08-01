|
|
JERRY LEE BAXTER
1926 - 2019
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:00 AM in the West Side District Cemetery, Taft, for Taft native, Jerry Lee Baxter, 93.
Jerry was born on April 27, 1926 in Taft and passed away on July 27, 2019 in Taft. Jerry was known for her tireless work ethic.
Jerry was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Baxter; her brother, James Tweedy; and by her parents, Rufus and Polly Tweedy. She is survived by all of her loving family; that she also dearly loved.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest Main Chapel, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313.
The arrangements are under the direction of the Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest. For condolences, please visit: www.GreenlawnM-C.com Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 1, 2019