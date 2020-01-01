Home

POWERED BY

Services
Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 873-8200

Jerry Lee "Red" Case

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Lee "Red" Case Obituary

JERRY LEE CASE "RED"
September 2, 1942 - December 29, 2019

Jerry Lee Case went home to be with the Lord on December 29, 2019.

He was born on September 2, 1942 in Oklahoma City, to Jim and Alice Case. He had multiple jobs as a young man. Working in the fields, running a turkey ranch when David was little, gas station attendant, but his heart was all about being a roughneck. Jerry loved the oilfields so much he stayed there until he retired from Ensign Drilling at the age of 72.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Louise. He was devoted to his children and their families; son David Case and his wife Lila, daughter Jennifer Case, daughter Karen Littlefield and her husband Eric, and son in law Allen Wadkins. He was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, and one Hound Dog.

Jerry will forever be remembered for his humor and personality, that was as big as he was! His warm hugs with those giant arms, made everything all right. His examples of how to love and provide for a family will not be lost with his passing.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5-8pm at Basham Funeral Home, 3312 Niles St., Bakersfield, CA. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:00am at 15543 S Vineland Rd, Bakersfield, CA.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -