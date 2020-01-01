|
JERRY LEE CASE "RED"
September 2, 1942 - December 29, 2019
Jerry Lee Case went home to be with the Lord on December 29, 2019.
He was born on September 2, 1942 in Oklahoma City, to Jim and Alice Case. He had multiple jobs as a young man. Working in the fields, running a turkey ranch when David was little, gas station attendant, but his heart was all about being a roughneck. Jerry loved the oilfields so much he stayed there until he retired from Ensign Drilling at the age of 72.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Louise. He was devoted to his children and their families; son David Case and his wife Lila, daughter Jennifer Case, daughter Karen Littlefield and her husband Eric, and son in law Allen Wadkins. He was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, and one Hound Dog.
Jerry will forever be remembered for his humor and personality, that was as big as he was! His warm hugs with those giant arms, made everything all right. His examples of how to love and provide for a family will not be lost with his passing.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5-8pm at Basham Funeral Home, 3312 Niles St., Bakersfield, CA. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:00am at 15543 S Vineland Rd, Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 1, 2020