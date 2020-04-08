|
JERRY LEE UNDERWOOD
January 7, 1929 - April 2, 2020
Jerry Lee Underwood went to join Jesus Christ at the age of 91 on April 2, 2020 at his home with wife Juanita and daughter Julie by his side.
Jerry was born on January 7, 1929 in Phoenix, AZ to Thomas W. Underwood and Emily B. Pogue Underwood. The family came to California in 1941 and settled in Arvin. Jerry attended Arvin Elementary and Bakersfield High School and later received his AA at College of the Sequoias in Visalia, CA. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 19. Just before leaving the service Jerry met Juanita Patrick through his brother Pete and her sister Jonita who were married. (Isn't that cute!). Jerry and Juanita married on March 2, 1951 in Bakersfield, CA. He was employed as a truck driver for many years.
Jerry was survived by his wife Juanita of 69 years; brother, Joseph Underwood; son, Dennis Underwood; daughters, Karen Tucker, Julie Meyer and Judie Adams (Feaga); sons in law, Victor Meyer and James Feaga; grandchildren, Toby Tucker (fiance Sandra and son Ricky), Nathan and Rebecca Adams and Melissa Meyer; great grandchildren, Isaac, Alexis and Hannah Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Emily; siblings, Robert (Pete), MaryAnn Ramsey, Rachel Raines, Thomas (Tommy), and Virginia Underwood.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 8, 2020